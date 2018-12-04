Man shot in Lancaster alley

LANCASTER – A man was shot in the stomach in an alley in Lancaster, authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, near Lancaster Boulevard and Standridge Avenue, Sgt. B. Kinsella of the Lancaster sheriff’s station said.

The man was taken to a hospital where his vital signs were stable following surgery, Kinsella said.

The victim, who was about 30 years old, was “unwilling” to provide deputies with information about the shooting, he said.

No more information was immediately available.

