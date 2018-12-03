L.A. County receives nearly $300,000 grant for DUI offender oversight

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Probation Department received a nearly $300,000 grant from the state to help fund the monitoring of high-risk, repeat DUI offenders with suspended or revoked licenses, the county announced.

The funds from the California Office of Traffic Safety will fund staffing to conduct compliance-checks on defenders, including home searches, random alcohol and drug testing and ensuring defendants are attending court-mandated DUI-education and treatment programs.

“These funds will allow us to continue providing officers dedicated to promote public safety and provide for healthier and safer communities,” county Chief Probation Officer Terri L. McDonald said in a statement.

This grant is aimed at reducing the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol and other drug related collisions in Los Angeles County by preventing DUI offenders with suspended or revoked licenses from getting behind the wheel and violating the terms of their probation. In 2016, 97 were killed and 6,691 injured in such crashes in Los Angeles County.

“Intensive supervision of DUI offenders helps ensure that these offenders are not a risk to themselves or others,” OTS Director Rhonda Craft said. “Our coordinated effort with the Los Angeles County Probation Department to keep a close eye on DUI offenders reduces their chance of re-offending, making roadways safer for everyone.”

While alcohol remains the worst offender for DUI crashes, prescription medications and cannabis can also be impairing by themselves, or in combination with alcohol, and can result in a DUI arrest.

[Information via news release from the Los Angeles County Probation Department.]

–