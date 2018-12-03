LANCASTER – A bicyclist was hospitalized in critical condition Saturday morning with injuries suffered in a hit-and-run collision in Lancaster.
Deputies responded at 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, to the 45500 block of 10th Street West and located the victim, according to Lt. P. Bartlett of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station.
Pictures from a news videographer at the location showed a bloody scene with the victim’s clothes, shoes and hat in the middle of the street.
The driver of the vehicle fled southbound on 10th Street West, Bartlett said.
A detailed description of the driver or the vehicle was not available.
–
2 comments for "Bicyclist critically injured in Lancaster hit-and-run"
Bicycling After Dark says
Riding a bike during the day is risky enough. Riding a bike in the middle of the night is Russian Roulette.
Again says
I feel sorry for the bicyclist and family. And I shouldn’t say it but it was probably a uninsured undocumented person driving the car