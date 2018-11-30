“Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights” is the theme for AV Fair 2019

LANCASTER – “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights” is the theme for the 2019 Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival, officials announced.

The winning theme — chosen from more than 1,000 entries — was submitted by longtime Antelope Valley resident Cindy Farrow.

“I love participating in this annual theme contest and I look forward to hearing about the new theme every year. What a privilege to have been selected,” Farrow said, when notified that her entry had been selected.

“My family and I have been attending the Fair for generations. When we go to the Fair, it just feels like we’re going back in time. It’s truly home to us,” Farrow added.

This is the second time Farrow won the annual theme contest. In 2008, her entry, “Peaches and Screams,” took top honors.

As the 2019 theme winner, Farrow will receive Fair tickets, plus the option to participate in several pre-Fair events.

The Antelope Valley Fair Association’s Board of Directors selected the winning theme. Theme contest participants were asked to submit slogans, five words or less, that were specifically related to the subject or word “sweet.”

“The number of theme contest entries underscores the amazing community engagement and support that makes this Fair one of the best events in the region,” said Dan Jacobs, CEO of the A.V. Fair and Event Center.

“Based on post event fair-goer surveys and volunteer feedback, we’ll be making some changes to the 2019 Fair events. I encourage folks to keep an eye out for some exciting announcements starting at the beginning of the year that will make this event even more memorable,” Jacobs continued.

The dates of the 2019 “Sweet Delights and Carnival Lights” A.V. Fair and Alfalfa Festival are Aug. 16 through Aug. 25.

For all A.V. Fair and Event Center information, visit avfair.com.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Fair Association.]

–