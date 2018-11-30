LANCASTER – A Lancaster man has been charged with murder for allegedly beating his 93-year-old great-aunt with a baseball bat in the home they shared.
Marc Robert Ellison, 36, is due back in a Lancaster courtroom Jan. 16 for arraignment in the slaying of Mildred Mary Jensen.
Jensen was killed Nov. 7 in the 44200 block of 23rd Street West in Lancaster, according to Deputy District Attorney SuSu Scott.
Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went to the home following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the woman, who suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, Deputy Charles Moore said.
Ellison was detained at the scene, and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.
Ellison could face up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder charge and an allegation that he used a bat as a deadly weapon.
3 comments for "Lancaster man charged with 93-year-old great-aunt’s killing"
Ronyda McMichael says
He’s the man killing a 93 yr old ,I’m sure she put up quite a fight . This dude is probably his mothers pride and joy .(loser)
Charged says
“Ellison was detained at the scene, and a weapon was recovered…”
Things are not looking too good for Marc.
Some random from the AV says
Lol no