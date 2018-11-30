Lancaster man charged with 93-year-old great-aunt’s killing

LANCASTER – A Lancaster man has been charged with murder for allegedly beating his 93-year-old great-aunt with a baseball bat in the home they shared.

Marc Robert Ellison, 36, is due back in a Lancaster courtroom Jan. 16 for arraignment in the slaying of Mildred Mary Jensen.

Jensen was killed Nov. 7 in the 44200 block of 23rd Street West in Lancaster, according to Deputy District Attorney SuSu Scott.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies went to the home following a report of an assault with a deadly weapon and found the woman, who suffered blunt force trauma to her upper body, Deputy Charles Moore said.

Ellison was detained at the scene, and a weapon was recovered, authorities said.

Ellison could face up to 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of the murder charge and an allegation that he used a bat as a deadly weapon.

