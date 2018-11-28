Motorist killed in crash on 14 Fwy

SANTA CLARITA – A motorist was killed Wednesday in a solo vehicle crash on the 14 Freeway in the Santa Clarita area.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. Wesnesday, Nov. 28, on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Technology Drive.

Michael Paul Steen, 28, of Santa Clarita, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet 1500 pickup truck when “for an unknown reason, (he) made an unsafe turning movement and collided into the center median metal guardrail,” the California Highway Patrol reported.

“The Chevrolet continued to travel in a southerly direction out of control and subsequently overturned onto its roof and came to a rest on its wheels,” according to a CHP statement.

Steen died at a hospital.

It was unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash, the CHP reported.

–