House fire in Lancaster sends one to hospital

LANCASTER – One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a Lancaster house fire.

No information was released regarding the patient’s age, gender or condition.

The fire was reported around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Nov. 27, on the 44000 block of Hoban Avenue. Responding firefighters extinguished the flames in the two-story residence in about 20 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

–