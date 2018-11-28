The Antelope Valley Times

Your community. Your issues. Your news.

House fire in Lancaster sends one to hospital

by Leave a Comment

[Photo by April Jenkins]
LANCASTER – One person was taken to a hospital Tuesday afternoon from the scene of a Lancaster house fire.

No information was released regarding the patient’s age, gender or condition.

The fire was reported around 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. Nov. 27, on the 44000 block of Hoban Avenue. Responding firefighters extinguished the flames in the two-story residence in about 20 minutes, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no additional information was immediately available.

[April Jenkins]

Filed Under: Home, Lancaster, Slider

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *