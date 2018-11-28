$10K rewards renewed for Lancaster hit-and-run, missing Palmdale man

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday renewed rewards in a Lancaster hit-and-run death and a suspicious disappearance in Palmdale.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked her colleagues to extend a $10,000 reward for information leading to the motorist who struck 21-year-old Rodney Tyrone Richard on Lancaster Boulevard near Elm Street about 2 a.m. on Aug. 4.

Richard was crossing the eastbound lane of Lancaster Boulevard from parking spaces located in the center median when he stopped and faced oncoming traffic before turning again and trying to run out of the roadway. He was hit by a full-size white GMC or Chevrolet truck with chrome side steps that was traveling east on Lancaster Boulevard in excess of the posted 15 mph speed limit. The driver fled without slowing or stopping.

Barger asked anyone with more information to call sheriff’s Detective Ryan Bodily at 661-940-3811.

Barger also recommended renewing a $10,000 reward in the case of 23-year-old Jose Juan Ahumada, a Palmdale man who went missing amid suspicious circumstances nearly nine months ago.

The last known sighting of of Ahumada was about 7 p.m. March 5, when he was seen leaving his residence in the 37000 block of Tamara Place to drive to a nearby store in his black Toyota Scion. He never returned home, and his car was found 10 days later in North Hollywood.

Ahumada was described as having short brown hair, brown eyes and an “Ahumada” back tattoo. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue pants and black shoes.

Barger urged anyone with additional information to call sheriff’s homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

Each of the rewards had been set to expire soon, but will now be available for at least the next 90 days.

People with information on any of the cases may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

