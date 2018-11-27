PALMDALE – A passenger in a mortuary van was killed when the van collided with a car that ran a red light in Palmdale Monday night, authorities said.
It happened around 11:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, in the intersection of Sierra Hwy and Palmdale Boulevard (S/R 138).
A 23-year-old man was driving a 2008 Kia Optima eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard when he ran a red light and collided with a mortuary van (2014 Ford) that was headed southbound on Sierra Highway, causing the van to overturn, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.
“The front passenger in the [mortuary] van suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics,” the news release states. The passenger was identified as Marvin Bray, 59, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The van’s driver, a 19-year-old man, complained of pain.
The Kia’s driver, a 23-year-old Palmdale man, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the news release.
The intersection of Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway was closed to routine traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, while the incident was being investigated.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.
4 comments for "One killed in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale"
F__k the AV says
Prosecuted for what exactly, genius? Prosecuted because you’re mad? Hysteria on display in the AV comments section is a daily fact, apparently.
Rose says
This is the worst intersection for people running red lights. I see it happening all the time.
Dennis says
Marvin I will miss you my brotha
What says
My condolences to the passenger family
And I take it the driver should be prosecuted for manslaughter we have too many idiots in Palmdale now and thank you to Jerry Brown for human AT&T driver’s license without taking a driving test only a written test which is pretty stupid on your part