One killed in two-vehicle crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A passenger in a mortuary van was killed when the van collided with a car that ran a red light in Palmdale Monday night, authorities said.

It happened around 11:48 p.m. Monday, Nov. 26, in the intersection of Sierra Hwy and Palmdale Boulevard (S/R 138).

A 23-year-old man was driving a 2008 Kia Optima eastbound on Palmdale Boulevard when he ran a red light and collided with a mortuary van (2014 Ford) that was headed southbound on Sierra Highway, causing the van to overturn, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“The front passenger in the [mortuary] van suffered a fatal injury and was pronounced dead on scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department Paramedics,” the news release states. The passenger was identified as Marvin Bray, 59, of Palmdale, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The van’s driver, a 19-year-old man, complained of pain.

The Kia’s driver, a 23-year-old Palmdale man, sustained critical injuries and was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

The intersection of Palmdale Boulevard and Sierra Highway was closed to routine traffic until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 27, while the incident was being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Sheriff Station’s traffic department at 661-272-2400. The investigation is ongoing.

