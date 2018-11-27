New PWD Water System Master Plan, associated fees approved

PALMDALE – A new water system master plan that projects infrastructure needs through 2030, including updated Capital Improvement and Water Supply fees, was approved Monday by the Palmdale Water District (PWD) Board of Directors.

Known as the 2016 Water System Master Plan (because the study was completed two years ago), the plan outlines recommended improvements for PWD’s infrastructure for years 2015-2030 to meet water demands for the community’s growth. The total cost for improvements over the 15-year planning period would be about $122 million. Costs are based on the needs of the entire PWD system and the six water delivery pressure zones within the District’s service area.

“The Master Plan is important because it serves as a guide for our future planning, development and expansion of our water system through the year 2030,” stated PWD General Manager Dennis D. LaMoreaux.

The Board voted 3-0 to adopt the plan. Directors Marco Henriquez and Joe Estes were absent.

According to the Master Plan, the needs for the entire system include expanding the PWD headquarters building and the Littlerock Sediment Removal Project. Improvements to the various zones include expansion of pipelines, new storage tanks and new wells.

Once the improvements were identified in the Master Plan, Capital Improvement Fees (CIF) and Water Supply Fees were calculated for new residential, commercial and industrial developments. The 2019 CIF is about $3,000, or 15 percent higher than the 2014 CIF, which had been the most current numbers used by PWD. The increase amounts to about 3 percent annually.

The fees collected under the Master Plan will only be used on water supply acquisitions and infrastructure projects associated with water deliveries related to new development. It is PWD’s policy to fund future facilities to serve new customers and developments using CIF. Current customers support the maintenance needs and regulatory improvements for existing facilities through water rates. Some of the facilities that are supported by CIF include new booster stations, water storage reservoirs and water transmission mains.

PWD’s last Water System Master Plan was adopted in 2001. There were no updates until now due to the lack of development in Palmdale. The frequency of updates depends on the growth in water demands in PWD’s service area, the CIF collected and the need for additional facilities. However, the goal is to adopt a new Master Plan every five years.

“The Master Plan is based on what new development is expected in the city… and where new facilities will be needed to meet that growth,” stated

Engineering/Grant Manager James Riley. “We have to have the proper facilities to deliver water as demand increases.”

View the 2016 Water System Master Plan here.

Since 1918, the Palmdale Water District has provided water to Palmdale residents. For more information about PWD, visit www.palmdalewater.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Water District.]

