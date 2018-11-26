Star Wars Movie Festival comes to Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Star Wars Movie Festival the first four Saturdays in December. This event is free and open to all ages.

Movies will be shown at 1 p.m.

The schedule includes Star Wars: The Force Awakens (PG-13) on Dec. 1; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) on Dec. 8; Star Wars: The Last Jedi (PG-13) on Dec. 15; and Solo: A Star Wars Story (PG-13) on Dec. 22.

“If you’re a Star Wars movie fan, mark your calendar for Saturdays in December and join us for showings of the four most recent Star Wars films,” stated Assistant Library Director, Debbie Petersen.

This event is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Palmdale City Library. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

