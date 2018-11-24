Friends of the Palmdale City Library to host holiday book sale

PALMDALE – The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a Holiday Book Sale on Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Library, located at 700 East Palmdale Blvd.

A large selection of gently used hardcover and softcover books in many genres will be available at bargain prices. Also available will be a special selection of LPs, DVDs, CDs, VHS tapes and more. All profits go to support the Library.

“We’ll have a great selection of ‘gift-worthy’ books in all genres,” stated Friends President Tina Victory. “Once again, we will offer a ‘Members Only’ opportunity to shop early for best selection. Starting at 9 a.m., members can shop for sizzling deals. For non-members looking to shop early, a yearly membership may be purchased at the door for $5.”

Friends of the Palmdale City Library is a non-profit organization staffed by community volunteers and dedicated to raising money for the support of the Palmdale City Library. The Friends are always looking for new members and volunteers. For more information, visit www.friendsofpalmdalelibrary.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

