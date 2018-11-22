PALMDALE – A woman suffered burns Wednesday in a fire at a homeless encampment in Palmdale.
It happened around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Nov. 21, on the 30700 block of Division Street, near Avenue Q-10. Crews responded to a report of a fire at a homeless encampment, a Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector said.
One person was taken to a hospital, he said.
The woman suffered severe burns to her legs and arms, a passerby who saw the victim on fire and called 911 told a news photographer at the scene.
An update on the woman’s condition was not immediately available.
–
1 comment for "Woman suffers severe burns in fire at Palmdale homeless encampment"
Encampment says
Just one of the perils of living rough…