Woman suffers severe burns in fire at Palmdale homeless encampment

PALMDALE – A woman suffered burns Wednesday in a fire at a homeless encampment in Palmdale.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. Nov. 21, on the 30700 block of Division Street, near Avenue Q-10. Crews responded to a report of a fire at a homeless encampment, a Los Angeles County Fire Department inspector said.

One person was taken to a hospital, he said.

The woman suffered severe burns to her legs and arms, a passerby who saw the victim on fire and called 911 told a news photographer at the scene.

An update on the woman’s condition was not immediately available.

