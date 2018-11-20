Holiday festivities set to get underway at Palmdale Playhouse

PALMDALE – The Palmdale Playhouse, located at 38334 10th Street, kicks off its 2018 Holiday Experience next week with the annual visit from St. Nick at Santa’s Wonderland, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Santa Claus will meet and greet visitors on:

Tuesdays — Nov. 27, Dec. 4, Dec. 18 — from 3 to 7 p.m.

Thursdays — Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec. 20 — from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission is free. Photos with Santa are $5 and include a complimentary photo frame gift pack.

“Delight in the magic of the holiday season,” stated Palmdale Recreation Supervisor Annie Pagliaro. “Santa Claus will park his sleigh in the lobby and will be on hand to take holiday wishes and a picture to remember. Take the opportunity to relax and enjoy complimentary refreshments.”

Alley Cats Christmas Concert. The popular Alley Cats will take the Playhouse stage at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 30, for a special Christmas concert. They will sing favorite carols and holiday hits in a capella doo-wop style. The Alley Cats have opened for Jay Leno, Jerry Seinfeld and Joan Rivers, and have appeared on numerous TV shows. Tickets are $18.

Singalong with Santa. On Saturday, Dec. 1, at 5:30 p.m., the popular Singalong with Santa returns. Before the show, Santa’s elves will help kids handcraft a special holiday keepsake and pen letter to Santa. The audience will then join Santa and his crew for an interactive performance in the theater. Tickets are $6 and include a souvenir songbook and keepsake jingle bells.

Ballet and Dance. The entertainment switches to dance on Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., as the Palmdale Junior Ballet and Theater Dance present ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas and the Dance into Christmas. Based on the timeless American poem by Clement Clarke Moore, ’Twas the Night Before Christmas brings to life the much-loved story of Santa Claus visiting an unsuspecting father. Set in the 1940s, the ballet follows a typical American family as they trim the tree, hang up stockings, leave cookies for Santa, and one man’s journey through a memorable night. Palmdale Theatre Dance will Dance Into Christmas with “Up On The Housetop,” “Jingle Bell Swing” and “Happy Santa Dance.” Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students, seniors, military and children 12 and under.

Backtrack & Bites Benefit Concert. The Palmdale Community Foundation will host a special Backtrack & Bites Benefit Concert on Saturday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Palmdale Playhouse to raise funds in support of a new Playhouse dressing room building. Tickets for the fundraiser are $45 and include a festive holiday musical performance by a cappella sensation Backtrack, hors d’oeuvres and wine tastings. All proceeds will go into the Palmdale Community Foundation for the dressing room project.

“Celebrate the holidays while also giving back to your community,” stated Palmdale’s Director of Recreation and Culture Keri Smith. “For 23 years, we’ve had hundreds of performances and seen thousands of faces grace our stage. Help us keep it going. We’ve put together a night of incredible music paired with tasty bites and wine sampling that’s sure will put you in the holiday spirit!”

A musical holiday celebration. The 2018 Holiday Extravaganza concludes on a musical note beginning with the West Coast Classical Adagio String Orchestra, Prelude Strings Orchestra and Jazz Improvisation presentation of a Holiday Celebration, scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 13. This joyous family-friendly program will be filled with holiday music favorites with a jazzy Christmas sound. Tickets are $10 for adults, and $7 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Making Spirits Bright. Next on tap, the West Coast Classical Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, Encore Strings Orchestra and Chamber orchestra present Making Spirits Bright on Friday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. This concert of familiar holiday tunes includes “Winter Wonderland,” “I’ll be Home for Christmas,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nose Reindeer.” Also, a unique offering for the season, “First Suite in Eb,” by British composer Gustav Holst, is a lyrical melody reminiscent of British folk music. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

A concert full of holiday spirit. Wrapping things up is Sounds of the Holidays on Saturday, Dec. 15, at 7:30 p.m. West Coast Classical Concert and Symphonic Orchestras will present a concert full of holiday spirit and favorite holiday classics. Featured pieces include Brahams’ “Symphony No. 2,” Beethoven’s pastoral “Symphony No. 6,” “Nabucco” by Italian composer Giuseppe Verdi, and Tchaikovsky’s “Canzonetta” featuring Perseus Tong as violin soloist. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and children 12 and under.

Tickets for all Palmdale Playhouse events may be purchased online at www.PalmdalePlayhouse.com, or at the Box Office beginning two hours before each show, 38334 10th Street East. For more information, call 661-267-5684.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

