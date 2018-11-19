Public meeting Nov. 20 to discuss commuter service to Edwards AFB, Mojave Air & Space Port

LANCASTER– The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is expanding its commuter routes to include local aerospace employers Edwards Air Force Base and the Mojave Air and Space Port.

AVTA’s board of directors approved the new Employment Center Commuter Services in September, and the agency has been working to finalize routes and fare structures, officials said in a news release.

Transit customers can learn and ask questions about the new services at a public meeting scheduled for 4:30 p.m. this Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Rosamond Community Services District, located at 3179 35th Street West in Rosamond. The meeting will begin prior to the regular meeting of the RCSD Board of Directors, and is open to the public. AVTA officials will also give a short presentation during the actual board meeting for those unable to attend at the earlier time.

“We are confident that these new services will be of great benefit to the entire area,” stated AVTA Board Chair Marvin Crist. “Public transportation has been shown to save people time and money, while creating a healthier environment with less traffic congestion and lower air pollution. Our goal is to encourage aerospace-based workers to make the positive change to using public transit as a means of getting to work.”

AVTA’s new Route 747 will serve the Edwards Air Force Base Installation and 412th Test Wing, which currently employs more than 10,000 personnel. Route 748 will run to the Mojave Air and Space Port, home to The Spaceship Company, BAE Systems, Scaled Composites and Northrop. Both routes will begin in the Antelope Valley, with the 747 making a stop in Rosamond, before reaching their final destinations. AVTA plans to operate its newest 60-foot articulated all-electric buses on these new routes. The buses are 100 percent battery powered and offer free on-board WiFi.

“We’re very excited to finally be able share this with the public and are hoping to get a lot of feedback from the community,” stated Macy Neshati, AVTA Executive Director and CEO. “Our entire team has been working closely with officials at both locations to make sure that the service meets the needs of everyone who uses it, but it’s very important to hear from our potential riders about what they want and need.”

AVTA is working to develop similar programs with the Air Force Plant 42 Production and Test Facility in Palmdale and employment centers in Santa Clarita.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

