LANCASTER – A principal at an elementary school in Lancaster was charged Monday with one count of murder in connection with a fatal DUI-related crash in the Palmdale area.
Enterprise Elementary School Principal Mary Noel Kruppe, 35, of Pearblossom is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Department A01 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Antelope Valley Branch, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
On the night of Nov. 15, Kruppe was driving southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, when she is accused of veering left into oncoming traffic, said Deputy District Attorney Sam Abourched. This allegedly caused a head-on collision with a vehicle being driven in the opposite direction by Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster, who died of her injuries, the prosecutor added.
Kruppe faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.
Prosecutors are requesting bail be set at $2 million.
The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Lancaster Station.
Editor’s Note/Update: A previous version of this story had a different image of Mary Kruppe, sent to us by a reader. We replaced that image because we could not confirm if it was actually Mary Kruppe. The image that now appears has been confirmed to be Mary Kruppe.
34 comments for "Local elementary school principal charged with murder in fatal DUI crash"
Ron says
Just for a few drinks this woman is screwed.
Alexis says
salacious minds commenting, that are focused on her sex life instead of the events of this case.
Just Guessing says
She will probably do 6 months to 2 1/2 years
Reality says
Ok folks, let’s use our heads here. Nobody external the investigation knows the details, so stop assuming all of this consipiracy theory crap. All of the relevant information will come out soon, and only then will we be able to comprehend what really happened, and put the pieces of the puzzle together. Mary is a good person with a big heart. The crash was a sequence of events that cascaded into somebody losing their life. It is a sad situation, but calling her a murderer is completely irrational.
Eli says
Would you think call her a murdered would be COMPLETELY IRRATIONAL if she killed your daughter, sister, cousin or friend. When she was leaving a gathering and multiple people tried to stop her from driving because they KNEW she was drunk. Your thought process is completely IRRATIONAL.
Beautifulmind says
My heart is so HEAVY for Jessica who’s life was taken away far too soon! Jessica was robbed of her life and future, she didn’t live to celebrate another milestone her 30th birthday this is such a tragedy. I feel so sad for Mary Kruppe as well, she was my daughter’s principal at Cole Middle School her life is over as well. I think I will go to her arraignment this morning just to see for myself…I know it true but I am still in shock!
Prayers says
Just saw Channel 4 News. Judgement is today in Lancaster Court. Strength to the Ordaz family. Prayers!!!!!!
DUI says
“Kruppe faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life…”
She will be likely facing a civil lawsuit as well. A lot of education, but not a lot of common sense.
Teaching lessons says
F’D her way to the top then F’D herself to the bottom. Karma always comes back around. Destroyed a woman by having an affair with a married man…. then killed someone’s daughter drinking her sins away.. someone posted pictures all over the internet prior to accident of her and another principal in the back of her Jeep having sex in the back of her Jeep. The married man still a principal… google her name photos everywhere. I pray for the family whom lost their daughter…and feel sad for humanity so much evil and vindictive behavior in the world.
shame on you says
Teaching lessons: Your comment gives new meaning to the word appalling! Jesus calls out hypocrites.
shame on you says
For every finger you point in scorn, there are three fingers pointing back at you, “teaching lessons.”
Reality says
How is this even relevant to the situation?
Alexis says
Teaching lessons…Her sex life has nothing to do with this case! Whether or not she had sex in the back of her Jeep is none of your business, and has nothing to do with this case! You should feel sad for your vindictiveness. You’re salacious mind is focused on her sex life, and not on the events that have taken place, and what has to do with this case!
ELAINE H says
It’s nothing new about DUIs and the consequences behind them. Obviously she has NO morals, work ethics or integrity.
Shes educated, and NO excuse. With so many ways to go home, UBER, LYFT calling a taxi, a friend etc… WHAT WOULD SHE TELL AN EMPLOYEE?
It’s time the court sets precidence over matters like this and see it through. NO MORE slapping the hands, and REDUCE convictions. Lives have been affected on both sides, all for what? To have a good time and wake up with a hang over? In this case murder and facing potential prison? Is all this worth it? She will lose so much, then again, her victim(s) lost more.
At least this individual has her life still. For whatever that’s now worth. I hope the DA goes for it all against her
Reality says
Why is there always a double standard for professionals? We all make stupid mistakes.
Dixie says
There is an implied higher standard, not a double standard. We would hope that teachers, principals, and all educators hold themselves to a level of integrity and practice that would make them good role models. Obviously that is often not the case, and definitely not the case here. It’s a very sad and painful time for both families. The consequences of some “stupid mistakes” are permanent. A life was lost and no amount of apologies will lessen the grief they feel.
Dixie says
To be charged with murder implies that she’s had a previous DUI.
Tim Scott says
I think it implies that the prosecutor wants her to plead to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while intoxicated without any fuss…which if she is smart she will do since at trial that is probably a slam dunk anyway.
Reality says
I hate to spoil the party folks, but she has a clean record. That is evidence that she made a bad decision that ended horribly for all.
Brittany says
Why is she driving drunk? She’s supposed to know better right? Rumor has it she had been cheating on her husband with another staff member. I guess she’s not the best decision maker. She needs to serve time for this.
JustFacts says
The rumors are right. Not just another staff member, but the “Principal” of their middle school.
David says
an eye for an eye and the world goes blind.
MIKE says
SHE DESERVES DEATH PENALTY, IN MY OPINION IT WAS PREMEDITATED MURDER SHE KNEW SHE DRANK SHE KNEW SHE SHOULD NOT DRIVE! DEATH PENALTY!!!!
Reality says
What happened does not meet the minimum requirements of premeditation. Where are you getting your information from? Think with your mind; not with your heart.
Kristy says
Doesn’t look like her. I’ve seen her in person.
Me1 says
Is this her???I’ve seen other pics and she looked differant
Genesis says
That picture is not Mary Noel Kruppe.
Laughing says
Which picture are you referring to? There are two the smaller top picture is of the drunk driver, the larger picture is of the victim.
Shreel Jackson says
Dumbest principle in a elementary school ground smh no bail straight to jail or maybe hell .
A-Z says
Sounds like somebody is jealous of how well her career has advanced in comparison to their own career.
Shreel says
Dumbest principle in a elementary school ground smh no bail straight to jail or maybe hell .
Who you know says
Dumbest? Wonder how she became one then…..Its who you know I guess…
No Remorse says
She was an absolute idiot, I feel no pity for her. Sounds like she had a lot of problems, and had potential to be a better role model if she straightened her act up and did the right thing. Sad….