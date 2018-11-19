The Antelope Valley Times

Local elementary school principal charged with murder in fatal DUI crash

Mary Kruppe [Image via: Cafe Con Leche Radio]
LANCASTER – A principal at an elementary school in Lancaster was charged Monday with one count of murder in connection with a fatal DUI-related crash in the Palmdale area.

Enterprise Elementary School Principal Mary Noel Kruppe,  35, of Pearblossom is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday, Nov. 20, in Department A01 of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, Antelope Valley Branch, according to a news release by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

On the night of Nov. 15, Kruppe was driving southbound on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P, when she is accused of veering left into oncoming traffic, said Deputy District Attorney Sam Abourched. This allegedly caused a head-on collision with a vehicle being driven in the opposite direction by Jessica Ordaz, 29, of Lancaster, who died of her injuries, the prosecutor added.

Kruppe faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors are requesting bail be set at $2 million.

The case remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol, Lancaster Station.

Jessica Ordaz [Image via gofundme]
Editor’s Note/Update: A previous version of this story had a different image of Mary Kruppe, sent to us by a reader. We replaced that image because we could not confirm if it was actually Mary Kruppe. The image that now appears has been confirmed to be Mary Kruppe.

Previous related story: Lancaster woman killed in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver

 

34 comments for "Local elementary school principal charged with murder in fatal DUI crash"

  4. Ok folks, let’s use our heads here. Nobody external the investigation knows the details, so stop assuming all of this consipiracy theory crap. All of the relevant information will come out soon, and only then will we be able to comprehend what really happened, and put the pieces of the puzzle together. Mary is a good person with a big heart. The crash was a sequence of events that cascaded into somebody losing their life. It is a sad situation, but calling her a murderer is completely irrational.

    • Would you think call her a murdered would be COMPLETELY IRRATIONAL if she killed your daughter, sister, cousin or friend. When she was leaving a gathering and multiple people tried to stop her from driving because they KNEW she was drunk. Your thought process is completely IRRATIONAL.

  5. My heart is so HEAVY for Jessica who’s life was taken away far too soon! Jessica was robbed of her life and future, she didn’t live to celebrate another milestone her 30th birthday this is such a tragedy. I feel so sad for Mary Kruppe as well, she was my daughter’s principal at Cole Middle School her life is over as well. I think I will go to her arraignment this morning just to see for myself…I know it true but I am still in shock!

  7. “Kruppe faces a possible maximum sentence of 15 years to life…”

    She will be likely facing a civil lawsuit as well. A lot of education, but not a lot of common sense.

  8. F’D her way to the top then F’D herself to the bottom. Karma always comes back around. Destroyed a woman by having an affair with a married man…. then killed someone’s daughter drinking her sins away.. someone posted pictures all over the internet prior to accident of her and another principal in the back of her Jeep having sex in the back of her Jeep. The married man still a principal… google her name photos everywhere. I pray for the family whom lost their daughter…and feel sad for humanity so much evil and vindictive behavior in the world.

    Reply

    • Teaching lessons…Her sex life has nothing to do with this case! Whether or not she had sex in the back of her Jeep is none of your business, and has nothing to do with this case! You should feel sad for your vindictiveness. You’re salacious mind is focused on her sex life, and not on the events that have taken place, and what has to do with this case!

  9. It’s nothing new about DUIs and the consequences behind them. Obviously she has NO morals, work ethics or integrity.

    Shes educated, and NO excuse. With so many ways to go home, UBER, LYFT calling a taxi, a friend etc… WHAT WOULD SHE TELL AN EMPLOYEE?

    It’s time the court sets precidence over matters like this and see it through. NO MORE slapping the hands, and REDUCE convictions. Lives have been affected on both sides, all for what? To have a good time and wake up with a hang over? In this case murder and facing potential prison? Is all this worth it? She will lose so much, then again, her victim(s) lost more.

    At least this individual has her life still. For whatever that’s now worth. I hope the DA goes for it all against her

      • There is an implied higher standard, not a double standard. We would hope that teachers, principals, and all educators hold themselves to a level of integrity and practice that would make them good role models. Obviously that is often not the case, and definitely not the case here. It’s a very sad and painful time for both families. The consequences of some “stupid mistakes” are permanent. A life was lost and no amount of apologies will lessen the grief they feel.

    • I think it implies that the prosecutor wants her to plead to Gross Vehicular Manslaughter while intoxicated without any fuss…which if she is smart she will do since at trial that is probably a slam dunk anyway.

    • I hate to spoil the party folks, but she has a clean record. That is evidence that she made a bad decision that ended horribly for all.

  11. Why is she driving drunk? She’s supposed to know better right? Rumor has it she had been cheating on her husband with another staff member. I guess she’s not the best decision maker. She needs to serve time for this.

  13. SHE DESERVES DEATH PENALTY, IN MY OPINION IT WAS PREMEDITATED MURDER SHE KNEW SHE DRANK SHE KNEW SHE SHOULD NOT DRIVE! DEATH PENALTY!!!!

    • What happened does not meet the minimum requirements of premeditation. Where are you getting your information from? Think with your mind; not with your heart.

      • She was an absolute idiot, I feel no pity for her. Sounds like she had a lot of problems, and had potential to be a better role model if she straightened her act up and did the right thing. Sad….

