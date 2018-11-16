Lancaster woman killed in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver

PALMDALE – A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash in Palmdale that involved a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.

It happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P.

A 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mary Kruppe, 35, of Pearblossom was traveling southbound on 50th Street East at an unknown speed when she drove into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2010 Mazda 3, killing the driver, according to Officer Jason Murawski of the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster, Murawski said.

Kruppe was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.

Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the collision, Murawski said.

UPDATE: Alleged DUI driver Mary Kruppe is a principal at Eastside Union School District’s Enterprise Elementary, according to the California Department of Education.

–