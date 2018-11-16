Lancaster woman killed in head-on crash with suspected DUI driver

PALMDALE – A 29-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening in a head-on crash in Palmdale that involved a suspected drunk driver, authorities said.
It happened around 6:50 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 15, on 50th Street East, north of Avenue P.
A 2014 Jeep Wrangler driven by Mary Kruppe, 35, of Pearblossom was traveling southbound on 50th Street East at an unknown speed when she drove into the northbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2010 Mazda 3, killing the driver, according to Officer Jason Murawski of the California Highway Patrol.
The victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Jessica Ordaz of Lancaster, Murawski said.
Kruppe was transported to a hospital with moderate injuries, according to the CHP.
Alcohol was believed to have been a factor in the collision, Murawski said.
UPDATE: Alleged DUI driver Mary Kruppe is a principal at Eastside Union School District’s Enterprise Elementary, according to the California Department of Education.
Lorie says
So true, she uses different names, and has moved around, and now California gets her, I feel for the family who lost a daughter sister and girlfriend, and right before the holidays, I will keep Jessica’s family in my prayers
Misty says
My deepest condolences to Jessica’s Family. Losing a child is a deep sadness and pain that you cannot describe or understand unless it happens to you. Mary Kruppe deserves zero sympathy. I’m sick of people making excuses saying everyone makes mistakes. Everyone DOES NOT drink and drive. She made that choice pure selfishness. Only God knows why Jessica was taken and I’m so sorry for her family. DEAR AV TIMES THE PHOTO SHOULD BE OF JESSICA NOT CREEPY KRUPPE. Please publicize the victim’s photo not the @$$hole that did this.
Justice for Jessica says
I keep hearing to look up her past, I recall there was another incident where there was another accident where her n another principal caused quite a stir but didn’t kill anyone fortunately. Unfortunately this wasn’t the case I certainly want to know who wanted to keep this hush hush and might I add the drinking with this other principal happened on school grounds parking lot. So yes let the investigationS begin.. I’m sorry for the Ordaz family my condolences to them.. justice for Jessica.
Shocked says
Wait, are you saying this woman was drinking on school property with another principal and the district knew about it? Who is the other principal?
Sheri Adams says
Am so sorrt for your loss . my condolence to the family . RIP
Kelly says
This is a tragedy for someone’s carelessness.. what in the hell does Trump have to do with it? Good grief when will the political nonsense stop.. ?
DUI says
“Alleged DUI driver Mary Kruppe is a principal at Eastside Union School District’s Enterprise Elementary…”
She won’t be a principal for long. Mary is looking at some time behind bars.
Justice for Ordaz says
Hopefully the law takes care of it. Justice for Jessica. Mary Kruppe has to go to prison and take all those who were drinking and driving with down with her. The authorities will investigate, she has a history of making disgusting choices. No more!
JD says
Scum bag. Hope she rots in jail and HELL!!!!
Sandra says
I simply cannot believe this town. Everyday something happens that just completely blows my mind. I am moving. I know that I would not want someone with a drinking problem teaching my kids.
Sick says
What does the district have to say about this? She will probably still have her job. She’s made too many bad choices and other people pay for her reckless selfish behavior. She is not a good person at all. They will probably cover up her mess again.
.. says
I agree
Rot in prison says
Let’s not allowed it, not anymore. She murdered my friend, Mary Kruppe has to go to prison. Jessica’s family deserves justice and this woman deserves to rot in jail.
Dayna says
This is an extremely terrible and sad event for EVERYONE that was involved, especially the Ordaz family. I send my sincerest condolences and prayers to Jessica’s family. My heart goes out to them. I pray that God sends Jessica to visit her family and friends in their dreams. Mrs. Kruppe is a dear, kind and loving individual. Please BELIEVE that she did not at all intend for this to happen. IF the headlines are true that alcohol was involved this is a reminder to all that we it’s critical we make good decisions because we will suffer consequences, and hard lessons when we fall short of making the right choice(s).
Ericka says
I feel your pain for your friend Mary Kruppe. But this is not the first time she DUI. Google her name and you will see that her mistakes continue to happen. It is unfortunate that this time she killed an innocent person. A 29-year-old girl who did not deserve this. This is about innocent Jesicca. Think about Jessica’s family. There are consequences for everything we do and this Mary Kruppe is a criminal whether she intended or not to cause harm. The minute you drink and drive, you are responsible.
My condolences to Jessica’s family. Justice will be served.
Dayna says
Ericka, I can’t argue with you. I don’t know her well. My children attend the school. My HEART BREAKS for Jessica’s family. My point is that it’s a sad situation all the way around and she made a TERRIBLE choice that will now forever change the Ordaz family’s life.
Dayna says
I extend my sincerest condolences to the Ordaz family as well. This has made me very sad and mad at the same time. Justice will be served, and the greatest server of all JUSTICE is GOD! GOD will have the last say in the END! BELIEVE that! However, we should not judge and we should be kindhearted. I understand your frustrations and none of us are perfect.
No symphaty for DUI says
Not judge her??!? She killed a 29 year old woman, she was drinking and driving… DUI!!!!!
Perfect has nothing to do with it. No sympathy for Mary Kruppe. She made a choice.
Gloria montoya says
I definitely agree her mom cant even wrap her head around this, she is so heart broken because her daughter is no longer here , she is wondering how she is going to move forward without her best friend, her brothers her dad her whole family that loved her her wonderful boyfriend that can no longer hug her and tell how much he loves her. Please tell me how that’s ok she made a bad choice to drink and drive and she took a beautiful young woman from us and that’s not ok
Concerned says
Just so we’re putting the correct information out there Mary Kruppe did not have a previous DUI. My condolences to the Ordaz family.
Overwhelmed by sadness says
Grateful you shared the TRUTH. Concerned says because I certainly was concerned by that comment about her past. This whole matter is OVERWHELMINGLY SAD… especially sad for the Ordaz family and sad for the students that will lose a good and decent principal. ☹️
Crap says
Decent.. crap!
Google her name.. drinking on the back of her Jeep… so yes, drinking and driving.
JustMe says
Sorry but how can she not intend for something like this to happen when SHE made the decision to drive drunk and put her life first over innocent people on the rode. A young woman lost her life because of a drunk drivers decision to get behind the wheel.
I have NO sympathy for Mary. My sympathy goes to Jessica and her family and loved ones. And also to the children of Mary.
No second chances says
I agree, no symphaty for Mary Kruppe. She made a choice. Just like last years choice to drink and drive with that other principal.
Athena says
Please give Jessica’s family and friends the respect of not trying to extol the virtues of her killer. When you take another’s life because you make the choice to get behind the wheel of a car after drinking it is not an accident. We have all grown up with the consequences of drinking and driving drummed into us from an early age at school. She’s a school principal for crying out loud. What this woman had done has robbed a family of their daughter and sister. And it has robbed the world of an very good and positive person.
Josh says
She won’t do any time in this sicking liberal state
thoughtful millenial says
she’s white, the victims is Hispanic; so yeah, shell due time.
Lorie says
Justice Ordaz Family says
Mary Kruppe, 35 year old school principal, driving under the influence killed an innocent person. Drinking and driving… Let the investigations begin, justice will be served and she will go to prison. My condolences to Jessica’s family.
JACKY LORRAINE says
