Palmdale to host Family Volunteer Day this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host its third annual Family Volunteer Day this Saturday, Nov. 17, offering several different opportunities for residents to give back to their community.

Volunteer opportunities include:

— Mail for Heroes. A card making event open to all ages to recognize members of the military, veterans and their families; held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

— Blanket Madness and Holiday Comfort. Volunteers will sew blankets for community organizations and create hygiene kits, candy creatures and holiday dog treats for those in need; held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chimbole Cultural Center, located at 38350 Sierra Highway.

— Courson Revitalization. Volunteers will help spruce up one of the city’s oldest and treasured parks by painting, planting and repairing on-site amenities; happening from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Courson Park, located at 1002 East Avenue Q-12.

— South Antelope Valley Emergency Services (SAVES) Holiday Prep Day. Volunteers will help SAVES prepare for its annual holiday food and gift distribution, which will help more than 500 local families. Activities will include holiday basket preparation, donation sorting and gift bag assembly; happening from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at SAVES, located at 1002 East Ave. Q-12.

— American Classic Christmas Decorating. Participants will help prepare the Square for the Dec. 1 “American Classic Christmas” by hanging lights, painting and assembling props; held from 12 noon to 3 p.m. at Poncitlán Square, located at 827 East Avenue Q-9.

All Family Volunteer Day participants must complete a Release of Liability (available at www.cityofpalmdale.org or at the event registration). Participants under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants ages 16-17 must have a release signed by a parent or guardian.

For more information, call Trish Jones at 661-267-5473.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

