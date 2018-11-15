Hiring event Nov. 20 for Farmer’s Insurance in Palmdale

PALMDALE –America’s Job Center of California will host a hiring event Tuesday for Farmers Insurance in Palmdale.

It starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, at the Job Center, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale.

Available positions are for bilingual customer service and sales agents. Position requirements include: customer service sales of insurance plans, including auto, home, life and health; processing monthly payments, including down payments and other fees; processing customer proposals on insurance plans; receiving inbound calls, including transferred sales lead and calls from current and potential customers; placing outbound follow-up calls to sales leads and persuading potential customers; developing leads, scheduling appointments, identifying customer needs and marketing appropriate products and services; establishing customer relationships and follow-up with customers; and working with agents to establish and meet marketing goals.

Job qualifications include being bilingual (English/Spanish) for communication purposes; sales experience (outside/inside sales); interest in marketing products and services based on customer needs; property and casualty license; life and health license (Must be able to obtain in four weeks of employment; paid for by company).

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs, possess right-to-work documents (a valid ID/DL and Social Security card), bring a resume tailored for the position and dress for success.

For more information, email AJCCRecruitments@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–