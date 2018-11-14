Reward offered in 2016 murder of local teen

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a reward Tuesday for information leading to the killer of a local high school student, who was found shot to death on a street in Palmdale in 2016.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended the $10,000 reward in the killing of 17-year-old Jaquarius “Jay” Quinn, an 11th grade student at R. Rex Parris High School.

Detectives said Quinn had dinner out with his family on Nov. 6, 2016, and returned home earlier that evening. He was found “unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso” around 8:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Old Harold Road in Palmdale, sheriff’s officials said.

“Witnesses saw the victim lying in the roadway of the southbound lanes at the location. The witnesses stopped and called for aid,” sheriff’s officials said in 2016.

Investigators told the Los Angeles Times they didn’t know whether Quinn, who wasn’t carrying any identification, was shot at the scene or pushed out of a vehicle. He was identified when his grandmother came to the sheriff’s station the next day to report him missing.

Detectives don’t have a motive for the shooting, and Quinn, who lived with his grandmother, had no criminal history, the newspaper reported.

Barger is asking anyone with additional information on Quinn’s murder to call sheriff’s homicide Lt. Joe Mendoza at 323-890-5564 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).