Palmdale earns Quality IT Practices award

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale earned a Quality in IT Practices award recently from the Municipal Information Systems Association of California in recognition of its quality information technology practices.

Palmdale’s IT Director Stuart Thompson accepted the recognition on behalf of the city from MISAC State President Tim Willamson.

MISAC offers five award/recognition programs, including the Quality in IT Practices. It is intended to foster and recognize outstanding governance and operation practices. The submission and evaluation process requires the submission of a detailed questionnaire that examines the practices across 10 different subject areas.

MISAC is comprised of public agency information technology professionals working throughout California. MISAC promotes the understanding and strategic use of information technology within local government agencies through sharing of best practices. In carrying out its mission, the organization focuses on four key components: relationships, member resources, education/professional development and advocacy.

For more information on MISAC, call 888-960-7570 or email info@misac.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

