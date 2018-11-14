No tickets sold with all six Mega Millions lottery numbers

LOS ANGELES – There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in the latest drawing of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery, and the estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing will grow to $122 million.

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, was sold in Ohio. The player utilized the Megaplier option which made the ticket worth $3 million, the Multi-State Lottery Association, which conducts the game, announced.

The numbers drawn Tuesday were 34, 46, 57, 65, 69 and the Mega number was 11. The estimated jackpot was $106 million.

The drawing was the sixth since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

The Mega Millions game is played in 44 states, the District of Columbia and U.S. Virgin Islands.

