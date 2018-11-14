AVTA to hold workshop on becoming a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will hold a free workshop this Monday for business owners interested in becoming a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise.

“The Antelope Valley Transit Authority is proud to be working with the Small Business Development Center to help give a boost to our local Antelope Valley companies,” stated AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “We look forward to the partnership and the many benefits this and future workshops will bring to our local businesses.”

The Educational Outreach and Training workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 19, in the AVTA Community Room, located at 42210 6th Street West in Lancaster. The workshop is free and lunch is included for all attendees. Anyone interested in attending may register online at www.avta.com.

Topics will include: an AVTA and SBDC resource overview; upcoming procurement and contracting opportunities; a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise certification overview; and best practices from previously awarded contracts. Attendees can also register to become an AVTA vendor and receive advance notification of upcoming opportunities to bid on contracts.

Businesses participating in the workshop will receive important information on how to become certified through Caltrans or Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, as well as eligibility requirements and definitions under the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise scope.

“AVTA is committed to increasing participation with our local small businesses,” stated AVTA CEO Macy Neshati. “Up to 85 percent of our funding comes from the federal government, and with a $70 million budget for the coming fiscal year, we want to do all we can to keep those dollars here in

the Antelope Valley.”

The Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program ensures nondiscrimination in the award and administration of Department of Transportation assisted contracts in highway, transit, and airport program. To be eligible for the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, persons must own 51 percent or more of a “small business,” establish that they are socially and economically disadvantaged within the meaning of DOT regulations, and prove they control their business. Other factors that determine eligibility are business size, personal net worth, and independence of the business from other firms.

For more information, contact AVTA Community Outreach Specialist Kelly Miller at 661-729-2203.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–