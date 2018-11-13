Lancaster man suffers fatal emergency in car In Lebec

LEBEC – An 81-year-old Lancaster man suffered a medical emergency in his car Sunday that ended his life, authorities said.

The incident was reported around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11.

Zhirayr Gezalyan pulled his car over to the side of Lancaster Road at Gorman Post Road in Lebec, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephan Brandt.

Los Angeles County paramedics responded to the scene and tried to revive Gezalyan, but they were unsuccessful and Gezalyan was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy to determine Gezalyan’s cause of death is pending.

