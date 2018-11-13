LANCASTER – A repeat felon serving a 20-year sentence was allegedly killed by his cell mate at the state prison in Lancaster, authorities said.
Robert Allen Garten Jr., 50, was fatally injured Friday, Nov. 9, at California State Prison – Los Angeles County, located at 44750 60th Street West, according to Lt. Richard Ochoa of the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation. A possible motive for the killing was not disclosed.
Ochoa said guards conducting block checks about 8:45 p.m. found Garten “unresponsive in his cell” and immediately alerted medical staff, who had the unconscious, gravely injured inmate taken to a hospital. Garten died less than an hour later.
Garten’s cell mate, 32-year-old Stephen Anthony Marrufo, was identified as a suspect and placed in a segregation unit while an investigation is conducted by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies, according to Ochoa.
Garten’s remains are awaiting autopsy.
Ochoa said Marrufo had bruises on a foot and one of his hands, as well as red blotches on the back of his neck.
Marrufo is serving a life-with-parole sentence for first-degree murder. He was incarcerated on Nov. 6, 2015. He had served time in prison before that conviction.
Garten was incarcerated on April 21, 2015. According to court records, he pleaded guilty to solicitation to commit murder and assault with a deadly weapon.
12 comments for "Inmate killed in Lancaster prison"
Alby says
I’m very positive that the day you or a loved one ends up in the slammer for a petty reason, you’ll be singing a different tune.
Stopping Bullying says
Very true Alby. People have forgotten empathy, compassion and walking a mile in others shoes.
Peace, J
AV’er in Idaho says
Solicitation of murder and ADW is not a petty reason.
Rhonda says
You commit a crime, break a law, go to jail.
The reality is this can happen, you can go to jail and be murdered. My advice, do not break laws, do not go to jail. I have zero compassion for criminals, it is no one’s fault but the grown adult MAN who committed crimes that cost him his life. Straight to hell. Sounds like justice.
Alexis says
You got the hell part all wrong.
Tamika Braggs says
[removed] both of them what purpose do either 1of them serve me
Yadira says
Wow.
It’s amazing how insensitive people can be when it comes to the value of human lives. Well, it was bound to happen when commenters are uneducated and uninformed.
These simpletons think they’re posting something smart and quirky, but instead they’re displaying their ignorant and thick headed stance for all to see. These desensitized, compassionless people spew the same fodder from their mouths and are quick to pass judgment on any prisoner, without knowledge of their circumstances. Ever seen Con Air? I bet you felt sorry for Nicholas Cage’s character, huh?
These same type of uninformed, uneducated people often group all prisoners together. You know, since prisoners with drug charges and prisoners with murder charges should be treated EXACTLY the same, right? WRONG! Go find some compassion and rethink your position.
To all the people affected by this tragedy, I am so sorry that this occurred. Praying for peace and swift justice as you grieve your loss.
CSP-LAC says
Good riddance.
Danny says
Liability lays with the jail officials. They should house violent offenders in single cells to protect others. It’s cruel an unusual punishment to house someone will a violent offender.
Palmdale girl says
Oh for Pete sake…they were both losers…one committed a murder and one wanted someone else murdered….
They both got/ will get..what they deserved!
Not the friggen prisons fault, shi* happens….these were no church going choir boys! Serrated violent felons….yeah Right!
Palmdale girl says
AV’er in Idaho says
Oh…right…. liability falls on the officials, not the person that committed the crime. Everything is always somebody else’s fault.
Even though the victim was guilty of solicitation of murder and assault with a deadly weapon I am sure he was a great guy, just misunderstood. If the state had just bought the guy a condo at the beach I am sure he would have turned his life around.