Woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died Friday night after crashing her vehicle into an electrical pole in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, on Avenue K at 13th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Witnesses to the collision told detectives that the woman was driving a silver 4-door sedan east on Avenue K when the vehicle “started drifting into oncoming traffic, narrowly hitting other vehicles,” the news release states. The vehicle then crashed into an electrical pole on the north side of Avenue K.

“The silver sedan hit the electrical pole without any attempts at braking,” the news release states.

The driver was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated; speed does not appear to be a factor. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in the collision,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–