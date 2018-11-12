PALMDALE – A boy fleeing from a California Highway Patrol officer crashed into a palm tree at a Palmdale gas station and died, authorities said.
The crash was reported at 10 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at Palmdale Boulevard and Division Street, but the pursuit started a short time earlier, CHP Officer Tony Polizzi said.
The 2005 Nissan Altima sedan was originally pursued for speeding and multiple unsafe lane changes on the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway. The driver began to yield on the Palmdale Boulevard off-ramp then failed to stop at a red light and accelerated at a high rate of speed, CHP Officer J. Helble said.
The sedan failed to stop at the intersection of Division Street, almost collided into a vehicle, lost control and crashed into a palm tree, Helble said.
It was not known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the officer said.
The car was reported stolen, Polizzi said.
The juvenile driving the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene, Helble said. His name was not released pending notification of relatives.
–
19 comments for "Juvenile flees from CHP, killed in crash in Palmdale"
Kiki says
I wonder if this is a white boy cause they tend to do these things alot?
Ignacio P. says
Bless your heart. May God help your racist ways.
Mardi says
Whos car was he driving?just wondering if he stole it,its a good thing he was the only one who died as he could have taken innocent people with him
Grand Theft Auto says
“The sedan failed to stop at the intersection of Division Street, almost collided into a vehicle, lost control and crashed…”
At least no innocent people were injured or killed by the suspect.
Diane says
I heard he was only 17
rick love says
love a happy ending punk kid
Rose says
Have they released the name yet how old was he
Charles White says
This is REALLY good news!!!
Tim Scott says
Hope it turns out to be your son.
Arod says
Agreed! Tim Scott
Tim Scott Fan Club says
Good one, Tim! You showed him. Be mean to the meanies.
Charles White says
Tim Scott I know you spend hours here and if I had my way I’d put you in the electric chair for being an empty headed simple minded jabroni…a nattering nabob of negatism.
Andy R says
I like turtles
Alexis says
Well, He’s someone’s son, and I’m sure that this tragedy will affect them for the rest of their lives. Hoping anyone’s son should be the one to die is a mind-set I don’t want to comprehend, or the one’s that agree.
Ignacio P. says
May God help you. That was totally uncalled for.
Tim Scott says
What was uncalled for? Calling a young life snuffed out good news? If so, I agree completely.
If not, how about you consider the horror that you are choosing to defend, and what that defense says about you.
Alexis says
Charles White…You are still living, but you’re dead inside.
Alexis says
You are not alone CW. Commenting about being happy about the loss of a human beings life is common. We are going to pay a heavy price for the complete lack of empathy that is all around in this dark world.
Ignacio P. says
Uncalled for. May God help you all.