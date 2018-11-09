Palmdale to host “Yappy Hour—Thankful Edition” at Yellen Dog Park

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a “Yappy Hour—Thankful Edition” this Saturday at the Yellen Dog Park.

The event will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Yellen Dog Park, located at 5100 E. Avenue S in Palmdale. Admission is free.

This event is a partnership with the P.A.W.S Forward Foundation. Attendees are encouraged to bring bags of dry dog or cat food or monetary donations to support veteran and animal programs. Receipts will be provided.

For more information, call Palmdale’s recreation and culture office at 661-267-5611, Monday through Thursday, between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–