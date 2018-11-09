Marshals kill man wanted for multiple AV murders

LOS ANGELES – The prime suspect wanted for questioning in connection with multiple murders in the Antelope Valley was shot and killed by the U.S. Marshals Service near the California/Nevada border.

Deputy marshals conducting a fugitive apprehension operation about noon Thursday, Nov. 8, in Charleston View in Inyo County, about 60 miles west of Las Vegas, located the suspect, Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, who pointed a gun at pursuing deputies and a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Guzman was pronounced dead at the scene and a weapon was recovered.

Guzman was named a person of interest regarding the discovery of human remains belonging to three people found Oct. 11 at a property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area of Littlerock known as Juniper Hills. Additional remains were located Oct. 23 on the property apart from where the original remains were found, but it was unclear if those remains were connected to the original discovery or were from different victims. Guzman previously lived at the location.

Guzman also was named as a person of interest in the murders of Gerard “Jerry” De Luna and Mariano Campos on Feb. 20 in the 11000 block of Hample Avenue in Littlerock, the Sheriff’s Department said. Additional details of that case have not been released.

Guzman was additionally wanted in Riverside County in connection with the home invasion robbery and murder of Silvano Esteves, 43, of Menifee, according to Sgt. Walter Mendez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators found a large amount of marijuana on Esteves’ property located in the 27700 block of Monroe Avenue and believe Guzman and Rodolfo Garcia targeted Esteves as a result, Mendez said. Garcia was arrested Oct. 28.

