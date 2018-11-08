Elderly woman killed in Lancaster; man taken into custody [updated]

LANCASTER – An elderly woman was beaten to death in Lancaster on Wednesday and a man was taken into custody, authorities said.

The victim, whose name was not released, was killed about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, in the 44200 block of 23rd Street West, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies who responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon call at the location were directed to the woman, who had sustained blunt force trauma to her upper body, the news release states. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The alleged suspect, a male white adult, was detained at the location without incident,” the news release states. “He was later transported to Lancaster sheriff’s station for questioning.”

A weapon was recovered at the scene, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

UPDATE: Around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, Marc Ellison, 36, of Lancaster was booked on suspicion of murder at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $2 million bail, according to LASD inmate records.

UPDATE: Authorities have identified the victim as 93-year-old Mildred Jansen of Lancaster. She was the great-aunt of murder suspect Marc Ellison, sheriff’s officials said. An autopsy is pending and a motive for the murder is still unknown.

–