984,000 ballots remain to be counted in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES – With some races still hanging in the balance, Los Angeles County election officials said there are still about 984,000 ballots that need to be counted from Tuesday’s mid-term election.

According to county Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan, the number includes 587,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 385,000 provisional ballots, 8,000 miscellaneous questioned ballots and 4,000 ballots cast under the conditional, day-of-election voter-registration process.

The number of outstanding ballots could still increase, since the clerk’s office will continue accepting vote-by-mail ballots that arrive by Friday, as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday.

Semi-official results released early Wednesday showed the voter turnout during Tuesday’s election to be about 38 percent of the county’s roughly 5.2 million registered voters. If all 984,000 outstanding ballots are verified and added to the tally, the turnout figure would rise to about 57 percent.

By comparison, overall turnout during the June primary election was 29 percent. Turnout during the November 2014 mid-term election was 33 percent in Los Angeles County.

The Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office will release regular updates as the vote-counting continues over the next few weeks. The office is tentatively scheduled to certify the results by Nov. 30. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to declare the results official at its Dec. 4 meeting.

The large number of outstanding ballots calls into question the results of a variety of races from Tuesday’s election that could potentially be affected by the additional votes. Most notably, county Sheriff Jim McDonnell is trailing by about 4,900 votes in his bid for reelection and is in danger of becoming the first incumbent sheriff to lose a reelection bid in more than a century.

