Palmdale elects new mayor, other election results of interest to AV voters

PALMDALE – Local voters took to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 6, for the 2018 General Election, and here are the semi-final numbers for races and issues of interest to Antelope Valley constituents:

In the Palmdale mayoral race, Steve Hofbauer pulled off an upset over incumbent Mayor Jim Ledford. Receiving nearly 45 percent of ballots cast, or 10,631 votes, Hofbauer beat out Ledfords’s 8,502 votes, or 35.66 percent, according to the semi-final tally (with 100% of precincts reporting). V. Jesse Smith finished third in the three-way race, with 4,709 votes or 19.75 percent. Ledford’s 13th two-year term as Palmdale’s mayor expires this year.

In Palmdale’s District 4 City Council race, incumbent Juan Carrillo Ventura prevailed over challenger Oscar Aleman. Ventura garnered 2,939 votes or 63.75 percent to Aleman’s 1,671 or 36.25 percent. District 3 City Council member Laura Bettencourt ran unopposed and received 4,051 votes. View the results of the Palmdale City General Municipal Election here.

Democrat Katie Hill tentatively emerged victorious in her contentious bid to unseat Rep. Steve Knight (R-Palmdale) in the 25th Congressional District, which includes much of the Antelope Valley and parts of Ventura County and the Santa Clarita Valley. Hill received 83,662 votes (51.3 percent) to Knight’s 79,545 votes (48.7%), with an unknown number of ballots still to be tallied.

Semi-official election results for the 23rd Congressional District race, which covers most of Kern County and parts of the Antelope Valley, including Lancaster, placed Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) ahead with a tally of 89,568 votes (66.5 percent), leaving challenger Tatiana Matta, a Democrat, with 45,152 votes (33.5 percent).

In the 36th State Assembly District race, incumbent Tom Lackey, a Republican, won 46,235 votes (56 percent) compared to 36,366 votes (44 percent) received by challenger Steve Fox, Democrat. View the full list of statewide election results here.

In the Los Angeles County Sheriff race, Alex Villanueva received 820,333 votes (50.15 percent), taking a narrow lead over Sheriff Jim McDonnell, who received 815,406 votes (49.85 percent). That race is not over, as provisional ballots still have to be counted.

The race for two seats on the board of directors for the Antelope Valley Health Care District, which manages Antelope Valley Hospital, showed the top two winners to be Phil Tuso at 32,525 votes (40.07 percent) and Don V. Parazo at 26,835 votes (33.06 percent). Michael P. Rives came in at 21,816 votes (26.87 percent).

Measure H — which would authorize Antelope Valley Healthcare District to issue 30-Year General Obligation Bonds, not to exceed $350 million, to improve patient care, increase patient capacity, reduce Emergency Room wait times, and ensure the hospital meets California’s 2030 seismic earthquake safety — had a 61.54 percent “yes” vote against 38.46 percent “no” Wednesday morning. The measure needed a two-thirds vote, or 66.7 percent, to prevail.

Other local races

Palmdale Water District Division 2

Don F. Wilson – Votes: 1,818 – 61.17%

Joe Estes – Votes: 1,154 – 38.83%

Palmdale Water District Division 5

Vincent J. Dino – Votes: 2,107 – 71.54%

Sheik Aslam – Votes: 838 – 28.46%

Antelope Valley Community College District, Trustee Area No. 2

Steve D. Buffalo – Votes: 4,604 – 56.69%

Miguel S. Coronado – Votes: 2,244 -26.65%

Byron Glennan – Votes: 1,571 – 18.66%

Antelope Valley Union High School District, Trustee Area No. 4

Amanda L. Parrell – Votes: 4,862 – 61.9%

Juan Blanco – Votes: 2,993 – 38.1%

Antelope Valley Union High School District, Trustee Area No. 5

Victoria M. Ruffin – Votes: 6,206 – 63.46%

R. Michael Dutton – Votes: 3,573 – 36.54%

Eastside Union School District, Trustee Area No. 1

Doretta N. Thompson – Votes: 469 – 54.6%

Wayne M. Kalliomaa – Votes – 396 – 45.4%

Keppel Union School District Governing Board Member (3 seats)

Jannie P. Dutton – Votes: 1,587 – 27.69%

Georgia L. Halliman – Votes: 1,574 – 27.46%

Theresa Marie McCafferty – Votes: 1,440 – 25.13%

Christopher I. Minsal – Votes: 1,130 – 19.72%

Palmdale School District Governing Board Member (3 seats)

Nancy K. Smith – Votes: 9,018 – 25.95%

Ralph Velador – Votes: 7,547 – 21.71%

Simone N. Zulu – Votes: 7,150 – 20.57%

Joyce Ricks – Votes: 4,801 – 13.81%

Vajezatha Zaccai Payne – Votes: 3,246 – 9.34%

Dave Markov – Votes: 2,996 – 8.62%

Westside Union School District Governing Board Member (3 seats)

Jennifer J. Navarro – Votes: 6,612 – 23.64%

Billy A. Lindoff – Votes: 6,379 – 22.81%

John K. Curiel – Votes: 6,200 – 22.17%

Travis K. Wilson – Votes: 4,63 – 17.39%

Amaka Donn – Votes: 3,912 – 13.99%

Wilsona School District Governing Board Member (3 seats)

Kathy Harris – Votes: 661 – 29.27%

Robert Harris – Votes: 5442 – 24.0%

David M. Lewis – Votes: 530 – 23.47%

Anne E. Misicka – Votes: 525 – 23.25%

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/ County Clerk, 1,975,855 ballots were processed and counted, with 38 percent of eligible registered voters casting ballots. There are still many outstanding ballots to be counted, including provisional and Vote by Mail ballots received on Election Day. The RR/CC is tentatively scheduled to certify the election results on November 30. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors is tentatively scheduled to declare the election officially concluded on December 4.

–

–