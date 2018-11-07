McDonnell in danger of being ousted as L.A. County Sheriff

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff Jim McDonnell was in danger Wednesday of becoming the first Los Angeles County sheriff in a century to lose a bid for reelection, but he thanked voters and said he was still optimistic about his chances of retaining his seat.

“I’m optimistic about the hundreds of thousands of outstanding vote-by-mail and provisional ballots that have not yet been counted,” McDonnell wrote in a Facebook post. “I earned about 58 percent of the vote-by-mail ballots already processed. There are thousands more ballots in the mail. Every vote should be counted, and every voice should be heard. I’m grateful for your support, and hopeful that we can work together for four more years of progress and reform.”

McDonnell also appeared to take a shot at his opponent, retired sheriff’s Lt. Alex Villanueva, in the post, saying, “I’m very proud of the fact-based campaign we ran with integrity.”

McDonnell’s website includes an extensive fact check of statements Villanueva made during this campaign. A campaign spokesman said the Facebook post was the only statement McDonnell would make at this time.

With all precincts reporting from Tuesday’s election, Villanueva emerged with a narrow lead over the incumbent, claiming 50.15 percent of the vote. The two candidates are separated by just 4,927 votes.

It was not immediately clear how many provisional, late or mail-in ballots still need to be tallied — though the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office said it would provide an estimate Wednesday afternoon — so the final outcome of the race remains in doubt.

It has been more than 100 years since anyone managed to unseat an incumbent L.A. County sheriff.

When early results from Tuesday’s election were released, McDonnell jumped out in front, but as the vote-counting continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Villanueva kept closing the gap, until he ultimately pulled in front.

Heading into the election, McDonnell had the endorsement of at least four of the five county supervisors who control his budget and who created the Civilian Oversight Commission to oversee his department. He was also supported by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, former Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey and dozens of other current and former state, county and city officials.

Villanueva, a Democrat, had the backing of the Los Angeles County Democratic Party in the non-partisan race. McDonnell was once registered as a Republican but now claims no party affiliation. Villanueva also picked up a key endorsement from the Association of Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs, the union representing rank-and-file deputies.

In issuing the endorsement, which followed a vote of no-confidence in McDonnell by union members earlier in the year, ALADS President Ron Hernandez said, “Villanueva’s track record demonstrates an ability to initiate reform while staying acutely connected to the needs and experiences of deputies. His impressive primary election campaign gave further evidence of his ability to raise morale, inspire deputies, and truly represent those he wishes to serve.”

The union was also expected to issue an updated statement on the race sometime Wednesday, but Hernandez was not immediately available for comment.

McDonnell had characterized ALADS’ support for his opponent as a response to McDonnell’s own efforts to hold deputies responsible for misconduct and create more accountability within the department.

“(Villanueva) would take the department backwards to a time of chaos and corruption like it was under Baca and Tanaka,” McDonnell said in an earlier statement, referring to former Sheriff Lee Baca and Undersheriff Paul Tanaka, both convicted in connection with obstructing an FBI investigation into inmate abuse in county jails.

McDonnell did have the endorsement of the Los Angeles County Professional Peace Officers Association, which represents sergeants, lieutenants and some civilian LASD employees.

Both candidates are veteran law enforcement officers. Villanueva spent three decades with the LASD before retiring earlier this year and McDonnell was with the Los Angeles Police Department for 29 years — including as second-in-command to then-chief Bill Bratton — before going on to lead the Long Beach Police Department and then being elected sheriff in 2014.

McDonnell sought to strike a balance between attracting voters who want him to be tough on crime and those more concerned with reports of deputy brutality in the jails and on the streets.

“We’ve reduced serious use of force inside the jails, created a series of systems to build greater accountability, and established the Public Data Sharing Project to increase transparency,” McDonnell says in a statement on his campaign website. “While we have worked hard for reform and to strengthen community relationships, we have also succeeded in bringing crime down 16 percent last year in the areas patrolled by the Sheriff’s Department.”

The job is a big one: managing a department with a budget of more than $3.2 billion and nearly 18,000 employees, providing patrol services for 42 contract cities plus unincorporated areas of the county, and running a county jail system with a daily average 17,000 inmates.

McDonnell has the experience. But while he’s proven successful in reducing the use of force in county jails, for example, some critics feel he’s fallen short in implementing necessary reforms.

Villanueva campaigned as a progressive reformer, saying he will rebuild the department based on community policing standards.

“(Residents) want a sheriff who will be transparent and has the institutional knowledge and leadership skills to bring reform, rebuild and restore the LASD,” the retired lieutenant said in a recent statement on his town hall meetings.

Villanueva accused the sheriff of micromanaging deputies in an effort to impose discipline, implying that Villanueva would roll back new policies. And in a presentation to the ALADS political endorsement committee, Villanueva said he would give custody deputies “all the tools they need to defend themselves,” telling his listeners that “there’s too much indecision going on in the jails now” and he would consider better distribution of Tasers and pepper spray and potentially bring back metal flashlights, which were banned because of their use in force incidents.

Villanueva committed to ban Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers from county jails — a leading issue for civil rights groups — but acknowledged that he would have to coordinate with ICE to hand over felons convicted of serious or violent crimes on their release.

McDonnell fell out of favor with some advocates of criminal justice reform by criticizing Proposition 47, which dropped some felony convictions to misdemeanors, and Proposition 57, which made some non-violent felons eligible for early parole.

