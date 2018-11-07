Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspect. If you recognize him and know where he might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspect’s photo or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – suspected thief

If you recognize the person in this image, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for grand theft.

He is accused of using a stolen debit card at a local business.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact the station’s detective bureau at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous , call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

