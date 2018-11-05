Women dies after three-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died Saturday after she ran a red light at a high rate of speed and caused a three-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, on Avenue L at 5th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

The woman was driving a 2016 Scion westbound on Avenue L approaching 5th Street West when she “ran the red light at a high rate of speed by driving around traffic stopped at the intersection for the light,” the news release states.

The women’s vehicle collided with a 2016 Mazda that entered the intersection from southbound 5th Street West, turning left, according to the news release.

After traveling several hundred feet, the woman’s Scion “started spinning again and crossed into the eastbound lanes of Avenue L” where it collided with another vehicle that was eastbound in the number two lane, according to the news release.

The woman was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital where she died of her injuries. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. The other two drivers were hospitalized, but an update on their condition was not immediately available.

“Speed is a factor, as is running a red light,” the news release states.

Lancaster Sheriff’s Station traffic investigators are seeking witnesses to this collision and are asking anyone with information to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-466.

–