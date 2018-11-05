AV Wall display opens this Thursday at Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale and Point Man Antelope Valley will host the Antelope Valley’s Mobile Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall (AV Wall) from 5 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 8, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 13, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd.

This year’s event is themed of “Welcome Home Antelope Valley Vietnam Veterans.”

The monument is open to the public around the clock during the display period. Admission is free.

“In keeping with our theme, we invite all local Vietnam Veterans to submit ‘Then & Now’ photos of themselves to be showcased at the event,” stated Stacia Nemeth, AV Wall Treasurer and Volunteer Coordinator. “We will have an honor wall in our information tent to pay tribute to our local Vietnam veterans. These are the men and women who enable us to have this display every year. It is quite fitting that we dedicate this year’s event to them.”

Photos may be mailed to The AV Wall, P.O. Box 4874, Lancaster, CA 93539-4874 or emailed to Stacia@avwall.org. Veterans should include their name, contact information, branch of service, date of service and location of service. Copies of original photos are requested. Deadline is Nov. 1.

The annual Veterans Day ceremony is planned for 11 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11. A Candlelight Memorial Walk followed by Taps will take place at 9 p.m. that evening. Taps will be played nightly at 9 p.m.

For more information, visit www.AVWALL.org , Facebook @avwalldisplay, or call 661-524-6408.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

