Three injured, one critically, in two-vehicle crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A two-vehicle collision in Lancaster on Thursday injured three people, two of whom had to be pried from the wreckage.

The crash was reported at 2:30 p.m. at North 15th Street East and East Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The trapped patients were freed and all three victims, including one who was in critical condition, were taken to a hospital, a dispatcher said.

The two other patients had moderate injuries, the fire department reported.

