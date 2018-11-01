Groundbreaking held in Palmdale for SR 14/138 improvements

PALMDALE – A ground breaking ceremony was held Wednesday to celebrate the start of construction improvements on State Route 138/Antelope Valley 14 freeway.

Palmdale City Manager James Purtee served as the program emcee, and remarks were made by Palmdale Mayor Jim Ledford, Councilmember Steve Hofbauer, Congressman Steve Knight, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and Caltrans Senior Transportation Engineer Sheik Moinuddin.

It is the first of 11 improvement projects along the 138/14 corridor, five of which are in Palmdale. The projects are funded by $200 million in Measure R Equity Grant funds, and are aimed at designing and constructing unbuilt segments of State Route 138 within Los Angeles County.

This specific project will alleviate the existing bottleneck on the southbound 14 and increase the capacity of the northbound off-ramp to Rancho Vista Blvd.

Major components of the project include the addition of one acceleration lane by widening the southbound 14, from Technology Drive to north of Palmdale Blvd., and widening the Rancho Vista Blvd. off-ramp to increase storage for both left-turn and right-turn traffic.

This project was fully designed by Caltrans, and project management is handled by the city of Palmdale. The project will be constructed by CA Rasmussen, Inc., and Psomas will provide construction management under contract to the city.

The project budget is $25 million, with anticipated construction cost estimated at $12.8 million and design costs at $3.6 million. Any savings from this project will be re-allocated to the other Measure R projects.

For more information, contact Palmdale’s Public Works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

