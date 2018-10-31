Littlerock human remains suspect also wanted for two murders in February

LOS ANGELES – The man authorities said is a person of interest in the discovery of human remains at a property near Littlerock is also wanted for questioning in connection with the murders of two men in February, authorities said.
Jesus “Chuy” Guzman is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Guzman, 34, is considered a person of interest in the Feb. 20 murders of Gerard “Jerry” De Luna and Mariano Campos at a home in the 11000 block of Hampel Avenue in Littlerock, the statement said. Additional details of that case were not immediately available.
Guzman is Hispanic, 5 feet 5, about 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California license plate 6SCD663.
Detectives named Guzman as a person of interest after the Oct. 11 discovery of remains belonging to three people on a property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area of Littlerock known as Juniper Hills, the Sheriff’s Department said. Additional remains were located Oct. 23 apart from where the original remains were found, but it was unclear if those remains were connected to the original discovery or were from different victims.
Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the property, which had a burned-out structure and car on it. They were investigating the fatalities as suspicious, though how the three died and their identities have not been released and the coroner’s office reports the case is on a security hold, meaning no information about the investigation would be released until detectives lift the hold.
The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light, nor say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the area in January.
A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case 65-year-old Jose Lara, 39-year-old Cuauhtemoc Lara, and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu, who left behind what seemed to be all their possessions and were presumed dead after they disappeared.
The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, where all three lived. Their cellphones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.
Anyone with any information about the case is encouraged to call Detective Louie Augilera or Detective Marc Boisvert at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Previous related stories:
Additional remains found on property near Littlerock
Detectives searching for “person of interest” related to human remains discovery
Remains of three people found near Littlerock
Remains found near Littlerock, unclear if they’re human
Detective seeking help in local missing persons case, $20K reward
LA County offers $20,000 to find 3 missing, presumed dead
–
13 comments for "Littlerock human remains suspect also wanted for two murders in February"
Donald Duck says
Whoa wouldnt this make Guzman a serial killer? Dang, Scary. Also I hope everyone is just trolling.. I seriously dont want to think we have the Cartel in our back yard..
Tim Scott says
I think the legal definition of serial killer doesn’t include murder-for-hire, which the rumor mill purports that this case is.
As to having “the cartel in our back yard,” truth is that drugs are everywhere, so the illegal enterprises that produce them, transport them, and sell them are going to be everywhere also. For the most part, if your next door neighbor goes to work every day digging ditches, selling refrigerators, cultivating marijuana in Wrecks and his cronies legal grow facility in Lancaster, or at a distribution center where truckloads of coke are broken down into smaller shipments, it won’t make any difference for you. A job is just a job. Victims of “cartel violence” are almost always in some way or another mixed up in the cartel’s business, they aren’t just neighbors.
Laughing says
Serial killer – a person who commits a series of murders, often with no apparent motive and typically following a characteristic, predictable behavior pattern.
As opposed to Cereal Killer – a song by a bad named Green Jelly (Originally Green Jell-o until they lost the lawsuit)
Alexis says
Please don’t be incapacitated by fear. The stress will kill you before a cartel member will.
Person of Interest says
Guzman is not likely in the US at the moment, and he won’t be anytime soon.
Here Legally says
The antelope valley is proof that every law biding legal American citizen needs to be the owner of a legally registered fire arm. We cannot expect law enforcement to protect us in our moment of need. The LACSD and other law enforcement agencies do a GREAT job but there just is not enough of them to be at our home at our moment of life and death. So every American must be war-ready. We are at war with the illegal forces that are against our nation, cartels, gangs, anti socials. America was built by brave men and women who were ready to fight at any moment for “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness”
Tim Scott says
Well, if you want to go to war with your neighbors i certainly hope you don’t live near me. May your gun explode in your hand. Have a great day, you paranoid bumpkin.
Roman says
That area has turned into a sewer. My buddy bought his house in the 80s out there and put a lot of money into to retire, but since it’s tuned so bad he’s having to move. There are all day every day roadside yard sells, illegal fruit vendors with carts, taco carts everywhere, and people selling tamales out of their trunk everywhere. It’s turned into a 3rd world mess.
David_Davis says
The least of his problems are the tamale vendors. There are over a dozen Sineloa cartel hitmen hiding in Little Rock. They guard the Las Vegas drug route from the Zeta cartel, the Juarez cartel, the deadly Zeta cartel, the Gulf cartel, the Tijuana cartel, and the second most dangerous New Generation cartel. There are thousands of illegals buried in Little Rock and thousands more were melted away in blue barrels filled with acid. I saw them transporting the blue barrel’s two years ago. They have kidnapped thousands of school girls from southern California and they have taken advantage of them and they all were melted away in those blue barrels. They were trained in Mexico and the cartel bosses transferred them into California.
Alexis says
America’s insatiable appetite for illegal drugs brings drug cartels to our communities. They are supplying what citizens want, for the purpose of putting stuff up their noses, down their throats, and in their veins. The violence that comes with the illegal trade is what the consequences are that accompany addiction. Alcohol related deaths are much more in number, so the person that decides to legally drink a few shots of Patron, and hit the road, might want to consider the consequences.
Tim Scott says
LOL…taco carts. Your buddy has a big whine fit, and it’s about TACO CARTS? Seriously?
Alexis says
It’s a deadly game.
Some Guy says
Why am I not surprised.