L.A. County declares shelter crisis in unincorporated areas

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to declare a shelter crisis in unincorporated areas of the county, freeing up state funding and streamlining the permit process for emergency shelters.
At the urging of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the board also renewed a declaration of a shelter crisis in the Antelope Valley, allowing the High Desert Multi-Ambulatory Care Center to continue to operate as a temporary 100-bed shelter in an area with few other options.
More than 5,300 people are homeless in unincorporated areas, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority’s 2018 count.
Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said the declaration of a shelter crisis was necessary to allow LAHSA to apply for state Homeless Emergency Aid Program funding, a program that offers $500 million for bridge housing and emergency services.
“The Homeless Services Authority has been working with community stakeholders for months to develop this request for $81 million to invest in interim housing, prevention and rapid rehousing strategies,” Kuehl said.
The monies will also be used to improve the database that manages case information for “every person experiencing homelessness in the county,” Kuehl said.
The declaration allows the county to suspend standards for housing, health and safety that would hinder construction of emergency temporary shelters for one year, during which it will commit to ensuring minimal health and safety.
In response to another motion by Kuehl, the board asked lawyers and staffers to report back on changes necessary to comply with a recent appellate court ruling that homeless people cannot be prosecuted for sleeping or camping in streets or public places when no shelter is available.
Such prosecution would be in violation of individuals’ Eighth Amendment rights against cruel and unusual punishment, according to a September ruling issued by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Martin v. Boise.
“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter,” according to the opinion written by Judge Marsha S. Berzon for the appeals panel.
Los Angeles County code prohibits camping and overnight sleeping on highways and roads, beaches, parks and flood control property, although some department have policies deferring enforcement until the offender has been offered support services.
The Paralegal says
The majority of these homeless people are mentally ill. They need to be in an institution with medication, psychiatrists, psychologists therapists. They will never be able to live in our public society. If they are allowed to continue do so, as they have been doing, They will continue to pee, poop, vomit, live in soil and unhealthy conditions all in our public areas. In addition, they are a health and physical threat to the law biding citizens. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Martin v. Boise that empowered these mentally challenged individuals to live in these disgusting conditions is illogical. That court is foolish in thinking that they are helping these individuals. That court has in fact injured them. The The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals is a group of fools.
Eneida says
So what does tgis mean for the homeless community in the uncorporated area in Lancaster ,Ca? Some got tagged as of yesterday . We have no open shelters and the mayor continues to tear down encampments DAILY!! Its bad enough that we live in the high desert. With the weather changing , no shelters open with avaialble beds , and one death . We need someone to shed the light of whats going on in our city .
Pat says
Why not open up some of the empty buildings around town for the home less to sleep we have already provided showering stations anything to get them off the streets wouldn’t it be cheaper to hire security and open up the buildings keep families together have one for men and one for women and one for families there is plenty of empty buildings