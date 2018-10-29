Two drivers killed in two-vehicle crash near Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two drivers were killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash near Lancaster, authorities said.

The crash took place about 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 29, on state Route 138 (Avenue D) west of 150th Street West, according to a California Highway report.

An “unknown driver” was in a 2002 Nissan Altima headed eastbound in the westbound lane of SR-138 at approximately 75 miles per hour, the CHP report states.

The Nissan collided head-on with a 2003 Ford that was traveling westbound on SR-138 in the westbound lane, the CHP report states.

The Ford’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 61-year-old man from Lancaster, according to the CHP report.

Authorities are still working to identify the driver of the Nissan, who also was pronounced dead at the scene. No information on that driver was immediately available Monday afternoon.

Alcohol or drugs were not suspected factors in the collision, according to the CHP report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the CHP.

