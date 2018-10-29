Palmdale sends condolences on passing of former city councilmember Mike Dispenza

PALMDALE – City of Palmdale officials were deeply saddened to learn that former City Councilmember Mike Dispenza passed away on Sunday, Oct. 28.

Dispenza served 16 years on the Palmdale City Council and also operated one of the most successful insurance agencies in the country as a State Farm Insurance agent in Palmdale. Dispenza represented the City Council as delegate of the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District, the League of California Cities Desert – Mountain Division, the Inland Port Task Force, the Lahontan Regional Water Quality Control Board and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

Dispenza was involved with the community in a variety of ways, serving as president of the Antelope Valley Underwriters; co-founding the Palmdale Education Foundation; co-chairing three Antelope Valley Board of Trade business outlook conferences; and founding the Palmdale Sheriff’s Boosters.

Dispenza has also been named outstanding citizen by the Palmdale Chamber of Commerce in 1992 and 1998 and was named “Who’s Who Internationally” in 2009. Dispenza was also named “Outstanding Good Neighbor” by the Antelope Valley chapter of the American Red Cross.

He is survived by his wife, Sarah, three grown children and five grandchildren.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

