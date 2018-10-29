Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died and a passenger sustained critical injuries after both were thrown from the bike when it collided with a vehicle in Lancaster Friday evening, authorities said.

The collision happened around 5:46 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26, on Beech Avenue at Avenue J-10, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary information gathered at the scene revealed a Yamaha motorcycle being ridden by two male adults was traveling south on Beech Avenue at speeds in excess of 80 mph. Beech Avenue is a residential zone with a speed limit of 25 mph,” the news release states.

“A Honda sedan being driven by a female adult stopped at the stop sign on Avenue J-10 going east. She looked both ways and did not see any traffic approaching. The Honda accelerated across Beech Avenue, and the Yamaha collided into the front driver side of the Honda,” the news release states.

The impact caused both men to be ejected from the Yamaha motorcycle. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital at 6:23 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a black man in his 20s, according to Sarah Ardalani of the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The passenger on the Yamaha was hospitalized in critical condition on Friday. An update on his condition was not immediately available on Monday.

The occupants of the Honda were not injured in the crash.

“The cause of this collision is still under investigation, but speed is the suspected cause,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at Lancaster Sheriff Station at 661-948-8466.

