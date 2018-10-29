Desert Christian Elementary launches recycling program

LANCASTER — More than 400 paper leaves cover a recycling tree at Desert Christian Elementary School with the names of students and faculty who took the pledge to recycle. The school launched an on-campus recycling program to teach future generations the importance of sustainability, responsibility and protecting the environment.

“By teaching the children to be environmental stewards now, we hope to encourage a lifelong belief in reducing, reusing and recycling.” said Mrs. Robin Kruzner, principal at Desert Christian. “Showing students how to care for the planet is one of the ways we can continue to equip students for godly living in our focus to educate the whole student; spiritually, intellectually, socially and physically.”

As part of the program, students have collected more than 600 plastic bottles and aluminum cans to be recycled. The program comes just in time for this year’s annual America Recycles Day, which will be celebrated on Nov. 15. In preparation, parents, students and faculty were given educational information on how to recycle properly by Waste Management of Antelope Valley.

“By providing recycling guidance and support to this program, we hope to empower future leaders and their mentors as we work together to protect the future of recycling,” said Ashley Cortes, commercial recycling manager with Waste Management of Antelope Valley.

Students and teachers invite the community to join them in taking the Waste Management pledge by following these recycling rules at home:

Keep recyclables loose, keeping plastic bags and bagged recyclables out of your recycling. Keep foods, liquids and greasy pizza boxes out of your recycling. Recycle all empty bottles, cans, paper, cardboard and glass. Keep trash, yard waste and all polystyrene products out of your recycling.

For more information about how recycling, visit www.rorr.com or contact Waste Management’s Residential Recycling Manager, Ali Van der Eyk, at avander@wm.com.

