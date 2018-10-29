AV teens arrested in commercial burglary in Claremont

CLAREMONT – Two Antelope Valley teenagers and a juvenile were taken into custody Monday as they were allegedly trying to flee the scene of a commercial burglary in Claremont, but the getaway driver escaped, a lieutenant said.

The burglary at Jamba Juice and Poke Dot located at 175 N. Indian Hill Blvd. was reported to police just after midnight by a passerby, Claremont police Lt. Jason Walters said.

When officers arrived at the scene, they spotted a vehicle with the suspects inside leaving the scene, Walters said. The officers tried to stop the car and the driver got out and fled on foot, and remained at large as of early afternoon. Meanwhile, one of the other suspects took over the wheel and headed west on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway.

When the pursuit ended about 30 minutes later, three suspects got out of the car and tried to run but were taken into custody by Claremont, Glendale and California Highway Patrol officers who then discovered evidence inside the vehicle that allegedly links Jailyn Cottrell, 18, of Lancaster, Davine Bruce, 18, of Palmdale and a 15-year-old juvenile to the robbery, Walters said.

Cottrell was booked on suspicion of felony evading, burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy. He was being held in lieu of $75,000 bail, Walters said.

Bruce was booked on burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy, with bail set at $20,000, the lieutenant said.

The juvenile, a Long Beach resident whose name was withheld because of his age, was booked on suspicion of burglary, possession of burglary tools, resisting arrest and conspiracy. He was being held at Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall, Walters said.

