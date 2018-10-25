Lancaster Station’s Most Wanted

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Sheriff’s Station is seeking your help in identifying and locating the following suspects. If you recognize them and know where they might be located, contact detectives using the information beneath the suspects’ photos or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

Attempt to ID – Assault suspects

If you recognize these men, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a recent aggravated assault in the city of Lancaster.

If you have any information or can identify either one, contact Detective Grajales at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).