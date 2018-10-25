AV Community Resource Fair coming to Poncitlán Square Oct. 27

PALMDALE – The 13th annual Antelope Valley Community Resource Fair is coming to this Saturday.

It’s happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Poncitlán Square, located at 38315 9 Street East. Admission is free.

The Fair will offer information on education, employment, healthcare, childcare, legal services, youth services, veterans services, mental health and much more.

There will be child health and dental screenings available, activities for kids, live entertainment, free food (while supplies last) opportunity drawings, and free Halloween costumes for kids (while supplies last.)

The resource fair is sponsored by Affirm (Council for the Prevention of Child Abuse), Antelope Valley Partners for Health, Penny Lane Centers, Antelope Valley Community Clinic, City of Palmdale, Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, Optimist Youth Homes & Family Services, Desert Vineyard Church, County of Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services and Grace Resource Center.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–