Additional remains found on property near Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – The sheriff’s department reported Tuesday that additional skeletal remains have been located on a property near Littlerock where the remains of three people were found, but it remains unclear if they belong to the three decedents or other people.

The additional remains were found soon after the Oct. 11 discovery of remains belonging to three people on a property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area known as Juniper Hills, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The remains were located apart from where the original remains were found, officials said.

Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the property, which had a burned-out structure and car on it. They were investigating the fatalities as suspicious, though how the three died and their identities have not been released and the coroner’s office reports the case is on a security hold, meaning no information about the investigation would be released until detectives lift the hold.

The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light, nor say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the area in January.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s detectives continued to search for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, who previously lived at the location and is considered a person of interest in the case.

Guzman is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California license plate 6SCD663.

A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three people who were presumed dead after they disappeared.

Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities.

The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, an unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley where all three lived. Their cellphones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the reward, said that the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at 323-890-5500.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

