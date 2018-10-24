Additional remains found on property near Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – The sheriff’s department reported Tuesday that additional skeletal remains have been located on a property near Littlerock where the remains of three people were found, but it remains unclear if they belong to the three decedents or other people.
The additional remains were found soon after the Oct. 11 discovery of remains belonging to three people on a property in the 30900 block of 106th Street in an area known as Juniper Hills, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The remains were located apart from where the original remains were found, officials said.
Homicide detectives were sent about 3:55 p.m. on Oct. 11 to the property, which had a burned-out structure and car on it. They were investigating the fatalities as suspicious, though how the three died and their identities have not been released and the coroner’s office reports the case is on a security hold, meaning no information about the investigation would be released until detectives lift the hold.
The sheriff’s department did not disclose how the remains came to light, nor say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the area in January.
Meanwhile, sheriff’s detectives continued to search for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, who previously lived at the location and is considered a person of interest in the case.
Guzman is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He owns a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California license plate 6SCD663.
A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three people who were presumed dead after they disappeared.
Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities.
The elder Lara’s vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, an unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley where all three lived. Their cellphones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.
Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who recommended the reward, said that the families of those missing were in contact with investigators and devastated by the turn of events.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at 323-890-5500.
Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
–
6 comments for "Additional remains found on property near Littlerock"
David_Davis says
Those new remains are most likely Monique Figueroa’s. JoseAhumada’s bones are probably buried somewhere on the property. That would account for all the missing people in Little Rock and Palmdale. Guzman was most likely a hitman for the cartel that controls the Las Vegas drug route through Little Rock. Guzman works for a powerful cartel boss that has homes in Little Rock, Quartz Hills, Palmdale, Lancaster and Los Angeles. Lisa said that the cartel Boss owns several cars.
Salazar says
The police need to use cadaver dogs and ground penetrating sonar to look for more dead people.
Murder, victim, grave yards like that Little Rock property are very common in Mexico.
Guzman most likely kidnapped and murdered Jose Ahumada at the orders of a gang leader in Palmdale. That same gang leader probably ordered the murder of Big Payback at the McDonald’s on 47th St. and Ave. S.
David_Davis says
Homicide Detective says
“Meanwhile, sheriff’s detectives continued to search for 34-year-old Jesus “Chuy” Guzman, who previously lived at the location and is considered a person of interest…”
He is most likely in Meshtleeko.
FBI says
Most likely scenario:
Guzman would’ve been fearful of transporting the victims in his car because a witness would see him, so he parked his car in Little Rock then walked to thier home. Julieta would have opened the door. He then would’ve pulled out a gun and made Julieta tie the hands of the two male’s behind their backs. He then would’ve tied Julieta’s hands behind her back and he would’ve escorted them into the back seat of Laura’s car. He then drove them to his property in Juniper Hills. He shot both men and he bound Julieta in his room. He drove Laura’s car back to Little Rock and left it at a distance away from Little Rock to make it appear that they were abducted and taken away from Little Rock. He walked back a distance to his car then he drove home where he took advantage of Julieta and shot her. He buried them in a pre-dug grave then he packed his belongings and burned down the house to get rid of evidence.
He asked a female friend to make friends with the families of the victims so he could keep in touch with the investigation. He most likely asked his female friend to help the families with the search to gain their trust.
David G says
