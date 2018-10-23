Tanker truck overturns on 14 Fwy near Palmdale; one hurt

PALMDALE – A tanker truck overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, injuring one person and blocking two lanes.

The crash was reported near Palmdale Boulevard about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The injured person was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

Two lanes were blocked while a hazardous-materials team worked to clean up a spill of a petroleum product.

