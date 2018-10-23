PALMDALE – A tanker truck overturned Tuesday morning on the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, injuring one person and blocking two lanes.
The crash was reported near Palmdale Boulevard about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The injured person was taken to a hospital with injuries of unknown severity.
Two lanes were blocked while a hazardous-materials team worked to clean up a spill of a petroleum product.
2 comments for "Tanker truck overturns on 14 Fwy near Palmdale; one hurt"
Nainika says
… I can’t do that commute, anymore. The problem with the southbound 14 during morning commuter hours, constantly having to panic stop the vehicle. Things are so bad, hard on the binders an average of 6 to 8 times everyday, it’s become more efficient commuting the canyons to Santa Clarita, than State Hwy 14.
meh says
keep your distance from other vehicles in front of you.