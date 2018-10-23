Six charged in home invasions

LOS ANGELES – A half-dozen people accused of stealing more than $1 million in a series of home invasion robberies in Palmdale and other cities across Los Angeles County were charged Monday with a total of 60 felony counts.
The defendants made their initial court appearances Monday afternoon, but arraignment was postponed to Dec. 5 for:
— Kelyon Jahon Thomas, 45, who is facing 38 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm;
— Janalisa Bulan Estrada, 39, charged with 27 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;
— Dennis Dean Coleman, 40, who faces 14 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;
— Carlos Cisneros, 33, who’s charged with 58 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;
— James Anthony Carmicle IV, 46, who faces 37 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm; and
— Richard Bill Morris, 38, who is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery.
The charges also includes gang and gun allegations.
The criminal complaint alleges that the defendants committed eight home invasion robberies, one residential burglary and conspired to commit two additional home invasion robberies in Palmdale, Rancho Palos Verdes, La Habra Heights, La Canada Flintridge and Playa Del Rey between Feb. 9, 2017, and July 24.
They are being held on bail ranging from $1 million to $9 million.
If convicted as charged, the possible maximum sentences range from nine years to 196 years to life in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
11 comments for "Six charged in home invasions"
For Real says
I prefer thieves end up in the column at Winco.
Conservative Millenial says
I think it’s ridiculous and petty that 35+ something year olds are still doing stuff like this.
Moderate GenXer says
Even if they’re 20 or 25 year olds, it would still be ridiculous. Like Esteban said, it’s pretty much terrorism to the person or people being robbed.
Esteban says
When you go around terrorizing people in their homes and taking their things, this is what you got coming to you!
Merisabel says
No bail bondsman with half a brain is ever going to pony up a cool million, not for any of these guys. Their lives are effectively over. Never again will any of these guys ever see the light of day.
Mando says
Good!
Security says
“If convicted as charged, the possible maximum sentences range from nine years to 196 years to life…”
Everyone should receive the maximum amount of time behind bars.
MAGA says
Agreed! Make an example out of them!
Maga says
Give them death! No need for these human scums!!
Ron says
Give them all life.
Rip says
Scummy people removed from our streets. Thank you law enforcement. These scum bags were experienced.This is no shock to them that theyou are in custody. They have all been in this rodeo in the past.