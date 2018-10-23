Six charged in home invasions

LOS ANGELES – A half-dozen people accused of stealing more than $1 million in a series of home invasion robberies in Palmdale and other cities across Los Angeles County were charged Monday with a total of 60 felony counts.

The defendants made their initial court appearances Monday afternoon, but arraignment was postponed to Dec. 5 for:

— Kelyon Jahon Thomas, 45, who is facing 38 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence, assault with a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm;

— Janalisa Bulan Estrada, 39, charged with 27 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;

— Dennis Dean Coleman, 40, who faces 14 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;

— Carlos Cisneros, 33, who’s charged with 58 felony counts, including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm;

— James Anthony Carmicle IV, 46, who faces 37 felony counts including conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery, home invasion robbery, false imprisonment by violence and assault with a firearm; and

— Richard Bill Morris, 38, who is charged with one felony count of conspiracy to commit home invasion robbery.

The charges also includes gang and gun allegations.

The criminal complaint alleges that the defendants committed eight home invasion robberies, one residential burglary and conspired to commit two additional home invasion robberies in Palmdale, Rancho Palos Verdes, La Habra Heights, La Canada Flintridge and Playa Del Rey between Feb. 9, 2017, and July 24.

They are being held on bail ranging from $1 million to $9 million.

If convicted as charged, the possible maximum sentences range from nine years to 196 years to life in prison, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

–